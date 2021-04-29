NESCO Coffee Bean Roasters Recalled for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On April 21, The Metal Ware Corporation recalled about 5,350 NESCO® Coffee Bean Roasters because they can overheat.

There were 20 reports of the coffee bean roasters overheating, causing the plastic to melt, burning coffee beans, and/or flames and smoke emanating from the roaster. No injuries were reported.

The recall involves NESCO® Coffee Bean Roasters with Model CR-04-13 and Date Code 2520 or 3220.

The recalled roasters were sold nationwide from August 2020 through December 2020 at stores like Blains Supply, Burman Coffee Traders, and online at www.bodhileafcoffee.com, www.burmancoffee.com, www.eveythingkitchens.com, www.facebook.com/keystonehousewares, www.farmandfleet.com, www.kohls.com, www.sweetmarias.com, and www.wayfair.com.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled coffee bean roasters and contact Metal Ware for a full refund of $85 or a store credit of $100 to use at www.nesco.com.

Source: Metal Ware Recalls NESCO Coffee Bean Roasters Due to Fire Hazard