The Southern Nevada Health District issued an update reporting another 6 probable cases of liver damage linked to “Real Water” alkaline water, bringing the total to 11 likely illnesses.

All of the victims were hospitalized with acute non-viral hepatitis, a type of sudden liver inflammation that is caused be exposure to toxins. In severe cases, it can cause liver failure needing a liver transplant.

Another 50 reports are under investigation based on people who self-reported liver injuries, reports from health care providers, or people who canceled their Real Water subscription due to health concerns.

The illnesses were reported from November 23 to December 3, 2020.

After the outbreak investigation was announced in March 2021, the FDA warned against drinking, cooking, selling or serving any size or type of Real Water® Alkaline Water.

“The most common symptoms reported by the patients included nausea and vomiting, fatigue, loss of appetite, and dizziness,” according to health officials.

The symptoms of non-viral hepatitis can include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay or gray-colored bowel movements, joint pain, yellow eyes, and jaundice. People experiencing these symptoms should contact their doctor.

Source: Southern Nevada Health District links additional acute non-viral hepatitis Illness to “Real Water” brand alkaline water

