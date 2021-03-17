'Real Water' Alkaline Water Linked to Hepatitis Outbreak in Nevada

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The Southern Nevada Health District and federal health officials have linked Real Water Alkaline Water to an outbreak of non-viral hepatitis.

SNHD began investigating after five young children were hospitalized in November 2020 with non-viral hepatitis (sudden liver inflammation). At the time, the cause of their illnesses were unknown.

Yesterday, the first lawsuit was filed by a Las Vegas family who fell ill, including a 2-year-old boy who was hospitalized with liver problems.

All of the children have since recovered. They lived four different households in Clark County, Nevada, according to SNHD.

SNHD said that in two of those households, another two adults and three children reported less serious symptoms, such as vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite, fatigue, and other health problems.

The only common link between all of the cases was the consumption of “Real Water®” Alkaline Water, according to the health officials.

Real Water-brand alkaline water is owned by Real Water, Inc., which is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

The FDA is investigating the outbreak. In the meantime, the agency is warning people “to not consume, cook with, sell or serve ‘Real Water’ alkaline water until more information is known about the cause.”

Acute non-viral hepatitis occurs when toxins cause the liver to suddenly become inflamed. The symptoms typically include a fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark-colored urine, light-colored stools, joint pain, and jaundice.

