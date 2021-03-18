Bed Tech HR Platform Beds Recalled for Injury Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Global Home Imports Inc. has recalled about 82,000 HR Platform bed frames that were sold under the Bed Tech® brand-name due to a risk of serious injury or death.

The recall was issued after 100 reports of HR platform bed frames collapsing, which poses a crush hazard. No injuries were reported.

This recall involves HR Platform bed frames sold under the Bed Tech brand with model numbers HR33, HR33XL, HR46, HR50, HR60, HR66, in sizes like Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, or Cal King.

They were sold at American Furniture Warehouse, Mattress Firm and furniture and mattress stores nationwide from April 2020 through January 2021 for about $200.

For more information, call Global Home Imports toll-free at 888-550-4371 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at recall@bedtech.com or go online at www.bedtech.com and click on HR Recall, or www.bedtech.com/hr-platform-recall.

Source: Global Home Imports Recalls Platform Bed Frames Due to Serious Injury Hazard