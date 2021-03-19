YTL Log Splitters Recalled After 2 People Suffer Broken Wrists

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A recall has been issued for about 9,700 YTL Log Splitters with Briggs & Stratton 250cc engines due to a serious injury hazard to operators.

The problem is that an incorrect engine ignition coil and flywheel may lead to hard starting, and possibly engine kick-back.

At least 2 people suffered broken wrists as a result of the problem, according to the recall notice.

The recalled log splitters have a Briggs & Stratton engine with model 15T232-0011-F8.

They were sold under the following brand-names : Black Diamond® (model number BDBS32T – 32 ton and YTL-015-134); Crimson® (model number YTL-590-012 – 32 ton); Lumberjack® (model number YTL-007-414); Performance Built® (model number YTL-007-308); and Brute® (model numbers YTL-140-701 -30 ton and YTL-140-473 – 35 ton).

The log splitters were sold from April 2019 through February 2021 for about $1,400.

The retailers include Atwood Distributing LP, Big Blue, D&B Supply Co., Fleet Farm, L&M Supply Inc., Lowe’s stores, Menards, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, Norby Distributing Company, North 40 Outfitters, Quincy Farm Supply Co., Running Supply Inc., Rural King, Theisen Supply Inc., and Western Big Inc.

Consumers should stop using the recalled log splitters and contact an authorized Briggs & Stratton dealer for a free inspection and repair.

For more information, consumers can call Briggs & Stratton toll-free, at 800.999.9444 (Monday through Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Central Time) for assistance.

Source: Briggs & Stratton Recalls YTL Log Splitters with Briggs & Stratton Engines Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)