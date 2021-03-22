Las Vegas Family Files 1st Real Water Lawsuit for Liver Damage

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The first lawsuit was filed against Real Water Inc. on the same day that health officials linked Real Water® Alkaline Water to an outbreak of acute non-viral hepatitis (sudden liver inflammation).

The lawsuit was filed by Christopher and Emely W., a couple from Las Vegas, Nevada, who had been drinking 5-gallon blue bottles of Real Water through a home delivery service since mid-2020.

In November 2020, their 2-year-old son developed liver failure. The boy had to be airlifted from Las Vegas to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, for emergency treatment.

Around that same time, the boy’s father was hospitalized with extremely high levels of a liver enzyme called ALT, which is a symptom of liver damage.

The boy’s mother also had symptoms, such as extreme fatigue and nausea.

The same day their lawsuit was filed, the FDA also announced an investigation into Real Water® Alkaline Water.

The FDA asked people not to “consume, cook with, sell or serve ‘Real Water’ alkaline water until more information is known about the cause of the illnesses.”

Health officials are aware of 5 children in Nevada who were hospitalized with liver damage after drinking Real Water® Alkaline Water. At least 3 more adults and 2 children also had symptoms.

The FDA also updated the list of areas where 5-gallon blue bottles of Real Water® Alkaline Water are delivered to homes, including Honolulu, Hawaii (Aloha Water); Orange County, California (Paradise Bottling Company); St. George, Utah (Real Water Southern Utah); Tucson, Arizona (Aqua Pure); Ventura and Santa Barbara, California (Real Water Gold Coast).

Furthermore, according to the company’s website, Real Water is sold individually in 1 gallon, 500 mL (16.9oz.), 1 liter, 1.5 liter plastic bottles, and in a 750 mL glass bottle, at stores such as Sprouts, Whole Foods, Walmart, H-E-B, Costco, and more.

The lawsuit was filed on March 16, 2021 against AffinityLifestyles.com Inc., d/b/a Real Water Inc., in the District Court for Clark County, Nevada — Case Number A-21-831169-B

