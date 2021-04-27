Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Fairbault Foods Inc. has recalled certain cans of S&W Organic Black Beans and O Organic Chili Beans or Black Beans due to a risk of botulism poisoning.

The recalled cans may have a “compromised hermetic seal,” which could allow the cans to leak, bloat, or allow bacteria inside the can.

No illnesses were reported, but there were several consumer complaints about a failure of the seal.

The recall involves S&W Organic Black Beans (15-oz cans) with best-by dates of January 31, 2023; February 1, 2023; February 2, 2023; and February 3, 2023.

The recall also involves O Organic Organic Black Beans (15-oz cans) with a best-by date of February 3, 2023; as well as O Organic Organic Chili Beans (15-oz cans) with a best-by date of February 4, 2023.

The products may have been sold at major stores like Costco, Safeway, Vons, Albertsons, and others.

Bacteria growing in the product could lead to a serious illness, such as infections with Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that causes botulism — one of the most serious types of food poisoning.

The symptoms of botulism poisoning can begin within 6 hours to 2 weeks after eating contaminated food. The symptoms may progress to paralysis of the breathing muscles and death.

Source: Faribault Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Recall of a Limited Quantity of S&W Brand Organic Black Beans, and O Organic Brand Black Beans and O Organic Brand Chili Beans Due to Compromised Hermetic Seal

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation