Fairbault Foods Inc. has recalled certain cans of S&W Organic Black Beans and O Organic Chili Beans or Black Beans due to a risk of botulism poisoning.
The recalled cans may have a “compromised hermetic seal,” which could allow the cans to leak, bloat, or allow bacteria inside the can.
No illnesses were reported, but there were several consumer complaints about a failure of the seal.
The recall involves S&W Organic Black Beans (15-oz cans) with best-by dates of January 31, 2023; February 1, 2023; February 2, 2023; and February 3, 2023.
The recall also involves O Organic Organic Black Beans (15-oz cans) with a best-by date of February 3, 2023; as well as O Organic Organic Chili Beans (15-oz cans) with a best-by date of February 4, 2023.
The products may have been sold at major stores like Costco, Safeway, Vons, Albertsons, and others.
Bacteria growing in the product could lead to a serious illness, such as infections with Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that causes botulism — one of the most serious types of food poisoning.
The symptoms of botulism poisoning can begin within 6 hours to 2 weeks after eating contaminated food. The symptoms may progress to paralysis of the breathing muscles and death.
Source: Faribault Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Recall of a Limited Quantity of S&W Brand Organic Black Beans, and O Organic Brand Black Beans and O Organic Brand Chili Beans Due to Compromised Hermetic Seal