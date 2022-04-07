About 6,700 SOUNDBOKS Speakers Recalled for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

SOUNDBOKS has recalled about 6,700 SOUNDBOKS (Gen. 3) Bluetooth Speakers with Lithium-Ion Batteries due to a fire hazard.

The problem is that the lithium-ion batteries can overheat and catch on fire, or cause burn injuries to consumers. No injuries were reported.

SOUNDBOKS is asking consumers to immediately stop using the speakers and remove the battery. The battery is removable from the speaker and connects through a slot on the side of the speaker.

They were sold online at SOUNDBOKS.com, Amazon.com, and DJ Tech Tools.com from November 2021 to February 2022 for about $1,000.

The battery must not be thrown away in the trash because it is a hazardous material. Instead, it must be recycled or disposed of according to any local and state laws.

For more information, consumers can contact SOUNDBOKS toll-free at 866-761-9472 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.soundboks.com

Consumers should contact the company for a free replacement battery, plus a $100 credit for purchases at SOUNDBOKS website.

Source: SOUNDBOKS Recalls Bluetooth Speakers with Lithium-Ion Batteries Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)