Kinder Chocolate Treat Baskets Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Ferrero USA Inc. has recalled two varieties of Kinder® chocolate treats that may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

The recall involves two products:

Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment : 14.1 oz. square box with lid — Best By July 18, 2022 — Lot Codes 48RUP334; 48RUP335; 48RUP 336; 48RUP337 (back panel) — Sold in Costco in the Bay Area (California) and Northern Nevada and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores

: 14.1 oz. square box with lid — Best By July 18, 2022 — Lot Codes 48RUP334; 48RUP335; 48RUP 336; 48RUP337 (back panel) — Sold in Costco in the Bay Area (California) and Northern Nevada and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket — 5.3 oz. cardboard basket — Best By July 30, 2022 — Lot Code 03L 018AR – 306 — 14 Big Y Supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts

The products were recalled because they were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella Typhimurium was detected.

No illnesses were reported in the U.S. as of April 7, but there have been dozens of suspected cases of Salmonella reported in Europe from Kinder Surprise chocolate egg candies that were made at the same facility.

Britain has the highest number of reports, with 63 confirmed cases as of April 5, mostly among young children. Illnesses have also been reported in France, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, and other countries.

Ferrero is asking consumers who bought the recalled product not to eat it, and contact Ferrero customer service line Monday – Friday 9am-6pm EST at 1-800-688-3552 or via https://www.ferreronorthamerica.com/contact-US-residents.

Source: Ferrero Voluntarily Recalls Kinder® Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder® Mix Chocolate Treats Basket Because of Possible Health Risk

