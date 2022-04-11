Nearly 200,000 Wall Beds Recalled After Woman Crushed to Death

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Safety officials in the U.S. and Canada have announced a recall for nearly 200,000 wall beds that can detach from the wall and fall onto people nearby.

The problem poses a risk of severe injuries or death. In July 2018, a 79-year-old woman died after a Bestar wall bed fell on her, injuring her spine, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Bestar has received another 60 reports of other people who were hit by beds that detached and fell, suffering bruising and other injuries. In Canada, safety officials reported another 8 injuries in the recall.

The recall involves about 129,000 wall beds in the U.S., plus another 53,000 in Canada. They were manufactured by Bestar, of Canada.

The recall involves the Nebula, PUR, Versatile, Edge, Cielo, Audrea, Lumina, Orion and Novello Full and Queen Wall Beds. They were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com from June 2014 through March 2022 for $1,650 to $2,200.

Bestar is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled wall beds and contact Bestar to determine whether they require a repair via reinstallation.

For more information, consumers can contact Bestar toll-free at 888-912-8458 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at Bestar8577@stericycle.com or online at https://www.bestar.ca/wall-bed-recall/ or at www.bestar.ca and click “WALL BED SAFETY RECALL” at the top of page.

Source: Bestar Recalls Wall Beds Due to Serious Impact and Crush Hazards; One Adult Death Reported (Recall Alert)