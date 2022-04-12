Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Lucky Charms are advertised as being “Magically Delicious,” but a growing number of consumers are reporting a less-than-magical experience — nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Hundreds of consumers have submitted complaints on IWasPoisoned.com to report gastrointestinal problems after they ate a bowl of Lucky Charms cereal.

For example, one mom from New Jersey said: “My son eats lucky charms a few times a week for breakfast. … He’s been having stomach problems for about the last 4 months missing school from vomiting and diarrhea.”

There has been no recall for Lucky Charms and the manufacturer, General Mills, insists that it has “not found any evidence” linking the complaints to its products.

Furthermore, the FDA said it has only received 41 reports related to Lucky Charms since 2004, and only three since 2021.

General Mills said, “We encourage consumers to please share any concerns directly with General Mills to ensure they can be appropriately addressed.”

Source: FDA is looking into reports of Lucky Charms making people sick

