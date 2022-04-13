Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Instant Brands Inc. has been sued by a man from Alabama who claims that he suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” due to a defective Instant Pot Pressure Cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Richard R., a man who alleges that he was burned by an Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker (IP Duo 60/80).

According to the lawsuit, the pressure cooker was purchased by his daughters as a gift for his wife in February 2018.

On or about April 8, 2020, he suffered serious burn injuries when he was able to twist open the lid on the Instant Pot when there was still a dangerous amount of pressure inside.

This allowed “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from he pressure cooker” and onto his body. This incident “occurred as a result of the failure of the pressure cooker’s supposed ‘safety mechanisms’.”

Instant Brands is accused of selling pressure cookers with manufacturing defects that allow a user to open the lid when there is built-up pressure inside.

The company is also accused of misleading consumers about the safety of the Instant Pot by advertising safety features that fail to lock the lid when there is pressure, heat and steam inside the unit.

The Instant Pot Lawsuit was filed on April 5, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama — Case Number 6:22-cv-00428.

Editor's note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC.

