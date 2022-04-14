Stokke Clikk High Chairs Recalled for Fall and Injury Hazards

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Stokke LLC has recalled hundreds of Stokke Cilkk High Chairs in the U.S. and Canada because the chair can break off.

The recall was issued about 6 reports of the seat breaking, including two children who suffered minor bruises.

The recall involves about 790 high chairs sold in the U.S. and another 48 sold in Canada. The high chair has a white molded plastic seat and foot rest with wooden legs.

Only Clikk high chairs that are white in color, have item number 552104 and within the serial number range 135AA0057070 – 135AA0057908 are included in this recall.

They were sold at Target, Buy Buy Baby, and other children’s product stores nationwide and online at www.stokke.com and www.amazon.com from January 2021 through June 2021 for about $180.

Stokke is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled white high chairs and contact Stokke for a free replacement.

Visit the website to confirm your high chair is part of the recall: https://recall.stokke.com/clikkwhite.

Source: Stokke Recalls Clikk High Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards