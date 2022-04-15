Dollar Tree Recalls 1 Million Hot Glue Guns After Fires Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Dollar Tree Stores have recalled about 1,025,000 Crafter’s Square Glue Guns due to a risk of fires, burn injuries, and skin irritation.

The problem is that the glue gun can malfunction when it is plugged in. Dollar Tree said it has received 7 reports of electrical malfunctions when using the glue guns, including 4 reports of fire and 1 report of skin irritation.

The recalled Crafter’s Square Glue Guns are black with an orange trigger and tip. They have a silver UL listed label located above the handle with “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15302” printed on the label.

They were sold for about $1 at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from August 2020 through February 2022 and Family Dollar stores nationwide from January 2022 through February 2022 and online at www.dollartree.com from August 2021 through February 2022.

Dollar Tree is asking consumers to immediately unplug and stop using the Crafter’s Square Glue Gun and return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund.

Source: Dollar Tree Recalls More than One Million Hot Glue Guns Due to Fire and Burn Hazards