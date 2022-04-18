Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A jury has awarded $250,000 to Antonio M., a man who needed multiple surgeries after developing serious problems with his Ventralex Hernia Patch.

The Ventralex Hernia Patch was implanted in July 2007. He claims he needed multiple “surgical interventions” due to problems with the patch, including an infection and a bowel abscess, which required a second surgery in 2017.

After an 18-day trial, a federal jury in Columbus, Ohio awarded him $250,000 in compensation, finding that C.R. Bard and Davol Inc. were negligent for selling a defectively designed medical device.

It was the second “bellwether” trial in a Multi-District Litigation (MDL) with nearly 16,700 cases, making it the 3rd-largest MDL in the nation. Another 10,000 lawsuits are coordinated in Rhode Island state court.

The plaintiffs allege that the mesh products caused infections, pain, inflammation, and other problems due to the use of polypropylene, a synthetic material that degrades when it is implanted in the body.

Back in September, Bard and Davol won the first bellwether trial, when another jury in Ohio found no liability on the part of the companies for a man who claimed he was injured by Ventralight ST hernia mesh.

The Multi-District Litigation (MDL 2846) is in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio — In re: Davol Inc./C.R. Bard Inc. Polypropylene Hernia Mesh Products Liability Litigation.

Source: CR Bard Hit With $250K Verdict In 2nd Hernia Mesh Bellwether