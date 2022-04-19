GE Recalls 155,000 Refrigerators After 37 Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

GE Appliances has recalled about 155,000 refrigerators because the handle can break off when a consumer tries to open the freezer drawer, resulting in “serious fall injuries.”

The recall involves GE® Free-Standing French Door Refrigerators in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel.

The recalled model numbers are GFE26JYMKFFS, GFE26JYMNFFS, GNE27EYMKFFS, GNE27EYMNFFS, GNE27JYMKFFS, and GNE27JYMNFFS.

GE said it has received 71 reports of the freezer drawer handle detaching, resulting in 37 reported injuries, including three serious fall injuries.

The recalled refrigerators were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy and other home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com and BestBuy.com from February 2020 through January 2022 for between $1,900 and $2,500.

Consumers should contact GE Appliances to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to schedule a free in-home service call.

For more information, call GE Appliances toll-free at 888-345-4671 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.geappliances.com/ge/recall/bottom-freezer-refrigerator-2022/.

Source: GE Appliances, a Haier Company, Recalls Bottom Freezer, French Door Refrigerators Due to Fall Hazard