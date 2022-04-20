Walmart Pulls Organic Zucchini in 18 States For Salmonella Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

World Variety Produce Inc. has recalled certain packages of Marketside® Organic Zucchini from Walmart stores in 18 states because it may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was issued after a single lot of imported organic zucchini tested positive for Salmonella during routine FDA testing.

The recall involves Marketside® Organic Zucchini in a clear plastic-wrapped tray (Net Wt. 6 oz.) with UPC Code 6-81131-22105-4 and Case Lot Number 38706503.

The zucchini was distributed through select Walmart retail stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Healthy people who are infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The FDA warns that infections sometimes result in severe complications, such as “arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis,” according to the recall notice.

Source: World Variety Produce, Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Organic Zucchini Because of Possible Health Risk

