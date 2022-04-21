Babyganics Bubble Bath Recalled for Risky Bacteria Contamination

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Babyganics has recalled one of its bubble bath products due to a risk of bacterial contamination that could cause serious infections.

The recalled product is Babyganics® 20 oz. chamomile verbena bubble bath with lot codes Y314 and Y315. It was only sold in the last two months at select retailers in the U.S.

Babyganics said the risk to healthy infants is low, but the bacteria is opportunistic and it could cause serious infections for babies with broken or irritated skin:

“While infants may be more susceptible than adults, Pluralibacter gergoviae does not usually cause healthy individuals to become sick. However, it may pose a risk of infection to those who are immunocompromised or have broken or irritated skin, such as diaper rash.”

Babyganics did not report any infections related to the bacteria contamination, but they are “monitoring the situation closely.”

The company said it was conducting internal testing when it found the bacteria Pluralibacter gergoviae in two lots of the bubble bath

Pluralibacter gergoviae occurs in the environment, such as in plants, soil, and coffee beans. It can thrive in the absence of other bacteria and is considered an opportunistic pathogen.

For more information, consumers are urged to visit www.babyganicsbubblebathrecall.com/ to check if their product is part of the recall, and get a refund for recalled products.

