Best Buy has recalled about 635,000 Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens because they can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall was issued after 68 reports from U.S. consumers and 36 reports from Canadian consumers of the air fryer or air fryer ovens catching fire, burning or melting.

There were 7 reports of minor property damage and 2 reports of injuries, including an injury to a child’s leg.

This recall involves the Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens, model numbers NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1

They have cooking chamber capacities ranging from approximately 3.4 to 10 quarts.

The recalled air fryers were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.eBay.com and www.google.com from November 2018 through February 2022 for $30 to $150.

Best Buy is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and return the product to Best Buy for a refund in the form of a $50 credit for use at Best Buy stores or Bestbuy.com.

