Overhead Garage Storage Racks Recalled for Injury Hazard

Eagle Industrial Group Inc. has recalled about 12,800 SafeRacks/Monsterrax Overhead Garage Storage Racks that can fall and cause serious injuries.

The recall was issued after SafeRacks/Monsterrax received 55 reports of the racks falling, including 1 report of an injury where the corners of a ceiling mounted rack fell and bruised and cut a consumer’s face.

The problem is that the hex bolts in the overhead garage storage racks can be defective, causing the rack to collapse from the ceiling.

They were sold from September 2021 through December 2021 online at Costco.com, amazon.com, saferacks.com, monsterrax.com and other websites for about $140.

The manufacturer is asking consumers with the recalled Overhead Garage Storage Racks to immediately unload all items from the racks and contact SafeRacks/Monsterrax to receive free replacement bolts.

For more information, call SafeRacks toll-free at 877-927-2168 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT., Monday through Friday, or email at consumersupport@saferacks.com.

