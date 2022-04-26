Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Lakeside Refrigerated Services has recalled more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli O103.

The ground beef was produced from February 1, 2022 through April 8, 2022 and involves a variety of brand-names and packages, including:

Thomas Farms Grass Fed Ground Beef Patties

Thomas Farms Grass Fed Ground Beef

Nature’s Reserve All Natural Grass Fed & Grass Finished Pasture Raised Ground Beef (4-1/2 Lb Burgers)

Kobe Ground Beef (Wagyu Beef From Australia)

Marketside Butcher Wagyu Beef Patties

Weis By Nature Ground Beef Burger

SE Grocers Naturally Better 100% Grass Fed Ground Beef

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS testing of imported products. The recalled products were shipped nationwide. They have establishment number “EST. 46841” in the USDA mark of inspection.

No illnesses have been confirmed, but it could be harder to diagnose this particular strain of E. coli because it requires a stool sample and a specific laboratory test, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS):

“Many clinical laboratories do not test for non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) such as O103 because it is harder to identify than STEC O157:H7.”

Most people who are infected with STEC O103 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting for about a week. Some people develop a serious case of dehydration or a life-threatening type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).

For more information, consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Lakeside Refrigerated Services at 800-493-9042 or customercare@lakesiderefrigerated.com.

Source: Lakeside Refrigerated Services Recalls Ground Beef Products Due to Possible E. coli O103 Contamination

