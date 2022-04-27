Norwex Recalls 40,000 Ceramic Knives for Laceration Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Norwex USA Inc., of Coppell, Texas, has recalled about 40,000 Norwex Ceramic Knives due to a laceration hazard.

The problem is that the handle on the Norwex Ceramic Knives can break during use.

No injuries were reported, but Norwex said it received 188 reports of incidents, including 158 reports of the handle breaking and 30 reports of damage to the knives during shipping.

The knives were given away for free as a promotional product from January 2022 through February 2022.

Norwex is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ceramic knives and contact Norwex USA for information on how to obtain a free replacement and to request a return kit.

For more information, call Norwex USA Inc. toll-free at 833-882-5569 from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 9 a.m to 5 p.m CT Saturday, email USNorwexservice@Norwex.com or visit https://norwex.biz/en_US/product-recall .

Source: Norwex USA Recalls Ceramic Knives Due to Laceration Hazard