The USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a Public Health Alert for ground beef sold at Kroger due to a risk of E. coli O26 contamination.

The recall was issued after a consumer fell ill and sent a package of ground beef to a third-party laboratory for testing. The sample tested positive for E. coli O26.

The USDA did not request a recall because the ground beef items were produced on December 16 and 17, 2021, so the products are no longer for sale — but consumers might still have them in a freezer.

The recalled ground beef products were distributed to warehouses in Oregon and Washington and sold at retail locations, such as Kroger.

The products include 1-lb. foam trays containing:

ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 92% LEAN 8% FAT GROUND BEEF

Kroger GROUND BEEF CARNE MOLIDA 96% LEAN 4% FAT

Kroger GROUND BEEF CARNE MOLIDA 85% LEAN 15% FAT

PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 90% LEAN 10% FAT GROUND SIRLOIN

Kroger GROUND BEEF CARNE MOLIDA 93% LEAN 7% FAT

Kroger GROUND BEEF CARNE MOLIDA 80% LEAN 20% FAT

Most people who are infected with E. coli O26 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with E. coli O26 infection.

For more information, consumers can contact Empire Packing at drobinson@empirepk.com.

Source: FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ground Beef Products Due to Possible E. coli O26 Contamination

