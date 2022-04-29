Strauss Recalls Elite® Chocolate and Candy for Salmonella Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The Israeli candy company Strauss has recalled a variety of Elite® kosher chocolates and candy in the U.S. due to a risk of Salmonella infections.

No illnesses were reported, but the recalled products were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella was detected in the production line and in the liquid chocolate.

The recall involves more than a dozen types of Elite® branded chocolates and gum, including Elite Chocolate, Cakes, Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes, Chewing Gum and Toffee Candies, including all product codes on the U.S. market. Click here for a full list of recalled products.

The products were distributed in the kosher market nationally, primarily in the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, and Florida. They were also sold online.

The recall comes amid a major Salmonella outbreak linked to Kinder chocolates, with at least 151 illnesses reported in 11 countries. Most of the victims are children under 10, who are more vulnerable to developing a severe, life-threatening illness than adults.

Strauss Israel urges consumers who bought the recalled Elite products not to consume them, and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

