Ford Motor Company has recalled approximately 252,936 Ford Explorers that can roll away when the vehicle is placed in “Park” without the parking brake applied, increasing the risk of a crash.

The problem is that a bolt in the rear axle mounting can break, causing the driveshaft to disconnect. This increases the risk of the vehicle rolling away if the parking brake is not on.

The recall involves certain 2020-2021 Explorer Police Full-Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FHEV) and Explorer Police 3.3L vehicles.

The recall also includes certain 2020-2022 Explorer 2.3L RWD, 3.0L Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), 3.3 L FHEV, and 3.0L ST gas-powered vehicles.

Ford dealerships will replace any defective parts for free, if needed, or update the parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting on June 6.

Source: Up to a quarter million Ford Explorers recalled for rollaway risk