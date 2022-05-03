Generac Recalls E-Start Pressure Washers for "Silent Killer" Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Generac Power Systems recalled about 53,000 Electric Start Pressure Washers that can malfunction and self-start, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning in a confined space, like a garage.

The recall was issued after 9 reports of the pressure washers self-starting and operating without being connected to a water supply.

The recall involves Generac and DR Power electric start pressure washers with model numbers DPW3100DEN, DPW3101DEN, DPW3102DEN, G0071320, G0071321, G0071430 and G0071431.

Carbon monoxide (CO2) poisoning is known as a “silent killer” because the gas is colorless, odorless, tasteless and non-irritating. If too much CO2 builds up inside a garage, shed, house or any other enclosed space, it can be deadly to people and animals inside.

If you are awake, breathing too much CO2 can cause noticeable symptoms like a headache, dizziness, weakness, or confusion.

They were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do It Best, eBay, Essendant, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Menard’s, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., Tractor Supply, True Value and Walmart from February 2018 through February 2022 for between $450 and $650.

Generac is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled pressure washer unless they have removed the rechargeable battery, and contact Generac to arrange to have an authorized dealer replace the start/stop switch on the pressure washer free of charge.

Source: Generac Power Systems Recalls Generac and DR Power Electric Start Pressure Washers Due to Carbon Monoxide Hazard