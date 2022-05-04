AmazonBasics School Classroom Chairs Recalled for Fall Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Amazon.com Services LLC has recalled about 22,400 AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs because the weld on the chairs’ frame can break, posing a fall hazard.

The recall was issued after Amazon received 55 consumer reports of the chairs breaking. No injuries were reported.

The chairs were made of plastic with chrome-plated metal legs. They were sold as a set of six chairs in pink, lime green, yellow, blue, purple, and/or red colors. They were recommended for children ages 3 to 6 years old and for a weight of up to 190 pounds.

They were sold online at Amazon.com from January 2019 through January 2022 for between $128 and $190 for a set of six chairs.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Amazon for instructions on how to dispose of the chairs for a full refund.

For more information, call Amazon toll-free at 877-882-0606 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.amazonstackchairrecall.expertinquiry.com.

Source: Amazon Recalls AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs (Recall Alert)