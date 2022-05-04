AmazonBasics School Classroom Chairs Recalled for Fall Hazard

Share
Amazon.com Services LLC has recalled about 22,400 AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs because the weld on the chairs’ frame can break, posing a fall hazard.

The recall was issued after Amazon received 55 consumer reports of the chairs breaking. No injuries were reported.

The chairs were made of plastic with chrome-plated metal legs. They were sold as a set of six chairs in pink, lime green, yellow, blue, purple, and/or red colors. They were recommended for children ages 3 to 6 years old and for a weight of up to 190 pounds.

They were sold online at Amazon.com from January 2019 through January 2022 for between $128 and $190 for a set of six chairs.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Amazon for instructions on how to dispose of the chairs for a full refund.

For more information, call Amazon toll-free at 877-882-0606 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.amazonstackchairrecall.expertinquiry.com.

