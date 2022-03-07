Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Boyd Specialties LLC has recalled approximately 1,634 pounds of beef jerky products due to a risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall involves multiple beef jerky products that were produced on February 23, 2022, and labeled with “Best-By” dates of “21823.”

The products were shipped to retail locations in 8 states, including Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

There were no illnesses reported, but a routine product sample tested positive for Listeria, according to the FSIS.

The products were sold under more than a dozen brand-names, including Smokehouse Jerky Co., Humboldt Jerky Co., Hadley Gourmet, Rock Ridge Jerky, Durbin Farms Market, Texas Family Jerky, MI Jerky Co., Rebel’s Gourmet, Ranchview Jerky Co., The Classy Cow., and more.

Safety officials warn consumers to be vigilant for symptoms of Listeria, including a fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Infections can also spread beyond the digestive system and cause invasive infections, meningitis, pregnancy complications, or death.

