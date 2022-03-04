Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Sunbeam Products has been hit by yet another lawsuit involving a consumer who was burned by a Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Karen O., a woman from Denver, Colorado, who alleges that her Crock-Pot pressure cooker was defective.

On February 14, 2020, she claims that she was able to twist open the lid when her Crock-Pot pressure cooker was still pressurized, thus “allowing its scalding-hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker” and onto her body, according to the lawsuit.

In November 2020, Sunbeam Products recalled about 900,000 Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cookers because the unit can build up pressure when the lid is not fully locked, resulting in an explosion of hot foot and liquid.

There were “119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third- degree burns,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Sunbeam Products is accused of falsely advertising the product’s safety features, including “safety sensors” that failed to keep the lid from opening before it was safe, and claiming that “pressure will not build if the lid is not shut correctly and has not sealed.”

The Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed against Sunbeam Products LLC on February 2, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida — Case Number 0:22-cv-60259-JEM.

