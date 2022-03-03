Yamaha Recalls 5,000 Drive2 Golf Cars for Injury Hazard

Share
On February 17, Yamaha recalled about 5,000 Yamaha Drive² Golf Cars and Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTV) due to a risk of brake failure.

The recalled vehicles “can have brake failure, posing a crash hazard that could result in injury or death to the user or bystander,” according to Yamaha. No injuries or incidents were reported.

The recall involves Yamaha model-year 2021 and 2022 Golf Car and Personal Transportation vehicles. For a complete list of recalled vehicles, see that recall notice.

The vehicles were sold exclusively at Yamaha golf car dealers nationwide from April 2020 through August 2021 for $6,000 to $9,500.

Yamaha is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule a free repair.

Source: Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars and Personal Transportation Vehicles Due to Risk of Injury or Death (Recall Alert)

