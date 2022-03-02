Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Fitbit has recalled 1.7 million Fitbit Ionic smartwatches worldwide after receiving 174 reports of the lithium-ion battery overheating.

The recall involves around 1 million Ionic smartwatches in the U.S. that were sold from September 2017 through December 2021.

There were 78 reports of people in the U.S. who suffered burn injuries, including two reports of 3rd-degree burns and four reports of 2nd-degree burns. There were 40 reports of burn injuries internationally.

Ionic smartwatches were sold nationwide at Best Buy, Kohl’s, Target, other stores, and online at Amazon.com and Fitbit.com for between $200 to $330.

Fitbit said this recall “is not related to skin irritation,” which is a previous issue that prompted Fitbit to recall about 1 million Force activity-tracking wristbands back in March 2014.

Fitbit is now asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device. Upon receipt of the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299.

For more information, call Fitbit toll-free at 888-925-1764 or go online at help.fitbit.com/ionic or www.fitbit.com and click on “Product Help” at the bottom of the page.

