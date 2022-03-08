Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Instant Brands Inc. has been hit by yet another lawsuit involving a consumer who was burned by an explosion of hot food when they opened the lid on their Instant Pot pressure cooker.

The plaintiff, Rosalina D., is a woman from Los Angeles, California, who suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” on March 12, 2020.

She claims that she was burned by her “Instant Pot Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker” (Model Number IP-DUO60), when she was able to easily twist open the lid when the unit was still pressurized.

Opening the lid before it was safe allowed “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker and onto Plaintiff,” according to the lawsuit.

“The incident occurred as a result of the failure of the pressure cooker’s supposed “safety mechanisms,” which purport to keep the consumer safe while using the pressure cooker.”

The lawsuit accuses the manufacturer of the Instant Pot — Instant Brands Inc. — of selling a defective pressure cooker with safety features that may not actually keep consumers safe from burn injuries.

The Instant Pot Lawsuit was filed against Instant Brands Inc. on March 2, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California — Case Number 2:22-cv-01409.

