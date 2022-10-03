Brie & Camembert Cheese Linked to Listeria Outbreak

Old Europe Cheese Inc. has recalled a variety of Brie and Camembert cheeses after 6 people were infected by Listeria bacteria.
The recall involves all Brie and Camembert cheeses with best-by dates through December 14, 2022.
The cheese was sold nationwide at stores like Albertsons, Safeway, Target, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and more.
The cheese was also sold under dozens of brand-names, including:
- Black Bear
- Block & Barrel
- Charmant
- Cobblestone
- Culinary Tour
- Fredericks
- Fresh Thyme
- Glenview Farms
- Good & Gather
- Heinen’s
- Joan of Arc
- La Bonne Vie
- Lidl
- Life in Provence
- Market 32
- Matrie’d
- Metropolitan
- Prestige
- Primo Taglio
- Red Apple Cheese
- Reny Picot
- St. Randeaux
- St. Rocco
- Taste of Inspiration
- Trader Joe
At least 6 people were infected by the outbreak strain of Listeria in since 2017, according to the CDC outbreak investigation.
Five of those people were hospitalized due to a severe illness. The illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas, but more states may be affected.
The symptoms of a severe Listeria illness usually start within 2 weeks of eating contaminated food, but may start as early as the same day, or as late as 10 weeks later.
People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches.
Pregnant people may have only a fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a serious illness or death in newborn baby, according to the CDC.
