Brie & Camembert Cheese Linked to Listeria Outbreak

Old Europe Cheese Inc. has recalled a variety of Brie and Camembert cheeses after 6 people were infected by Listeria bacteria.

The recall involves all Brie and Camembert cheeses with best-by dates through December 14, 2022.

The cheese was sold nationwide at stores like Albertsons, Safeway, Target, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and more.

The cheese was also sold under dozens of brand-names, including:

Black Bear

Block & Barrel

Charmant

Cobblestone

Culinary Tour

Fredericks

Fresh Thyme

Glenview Farms

Good & Gather

Heinen’s

Joan of Arc

La Bonne Vie

Lidl

Life in Provence

Market 32

Matrie’d

Metropolitan

Prestige

Primo Taglio

Red Apple Cheese

Reny Picot

St. Randeaux

St. Rocco

Taste of Inspiration

Trader Joe

At least 6 people were infected by the outbreak strain of Listeria in since 2017, according to the CDC outbreak investigation.

Five of those people were hospitalized due to a severe illness. The illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas, but more states may be affected.

The symptoms of a severe Listeria illness usually start within 2 weeks of eating contaminated food, but may start as early as the same day, or as late as 10 weeks later.

People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches.

Pregnant people may have only a fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a serious illness or death in newborn baby, according to the CDC.

Source: Old Europe Cheese, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Its Brie and Camembert Cheeses Due to Possible Health Risk

