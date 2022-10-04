Share
About 103,000 Toddleroo Rotating Cabinet Latches have been recalled after a child nearly choked on a dislodged button.

The recall was announced after 19 reports of the latching button dislodging or detaching, including 1 report of a child who was found gagging on a dislodged button.

The cabinet latches were sold at Walmart, BuyBuyBaby and other stores nationwide and online from November 2019 through August 2022 for between $5 and $10.

The brand “North States” is printed on the center of the latch, Model #6178 is printed on the top-left corner of the packaging, and UPC 0-26107-06178-2 or 0-26107-06177-5 are printed on the bottom left-hand corner of the packaging.

The manufacturer, North States Industries Inc., is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled cabinet latches and contact the company for a refund.

Toddleroo Cabinet Latches Recalled for Choking Hazard

Source: North States Industries Recalls Toddleroo Rotating Cabinet Latches Due to Choking Hazard

