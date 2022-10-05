E-Z-GO Golf Carts Recalled for Crash and Injury Hazard 

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Textron Specialized Vehicles has issued a recall for around 34,000 E-Z-GO RXV golf carts because they can lose steering after an impact, posing a crash hazard and an injury risk.

The problem is that he steering knuckles and A-arms can break during or after an impact.

There were 335 reports of the steering knuckles and A-arms breaking, including an incident that caused 2 people to suffer abrasion injuries.

The recall involves Model Year 2022 and 2023 Freedom and Valor E-Z-GO RXV personal transportation vehicles (also known as golf carts).

The recalled units have serial numbers within the range of 5656874 through 5656886 and 5659215 through 5700741. The vehicle’s serial number is printed near the base of the steering column.

They were sold nationwide at E-Z-GO dealerships and online from January 2022 through September 2022 for $10,000 to $17,000.

Textron Specialized Vehicles is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact the company for a free repair.

For more information, call Textron Specialized Vehicles toll-free at 888-525-6040 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Source: Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTV) Due to Injury and Crash Hazards (Recall Alert)