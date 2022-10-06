Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Rockgeist has recalled hundreds of “bike-packing” bracket arms that can crack or break when the bicycle is in motion.

The recall involves about 420 of their BarJam Brackets, which are attached to the handlebars to hold camping gear while riding.

If the brackets break during use, the camping gear can fall off when the bike is in motion and cause the rider to crash and suffer injuries.

No injuries were reported, but there were 3 reports of incidents where the brackets broke or cracked.

The recalled involves “any and all brackets with the word rockgeist in white lettering,” according to the notice.

They were sold online at www.rockgeist.com from September 2021 through August 2022 for between about $135 and $205.

Rockgeist is asking consumers to stop using the recalled BarJam Brackets and contact the company for free redesigned replacement.

Source: Rockgeist Recalls BarJam Brackets Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)