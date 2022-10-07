Target Tea Kettles Recalled for Fire & Burn Injury Hazards

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Target has pulled about 12,800 Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Tea Kettles because they pose a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

“The paint can chip on the bottom of the recalled kettles, posing a fire hazard. In addition, the handle can break and/or the spout can leak, posing a risk of burn injuries,” according to the recall.

Target reported 27 complaints about the tea kettles — including leaking, wobbling/moving on the stovetop while in use, the handle grip breaking off, and paint chipping/melting on the bottom of the kettle.

One consumer said the paint chipped off the bottom and caught on fire, but no injuries were reported.

The recalled tea kettles were sold at Target stores nationwide and www.target.com from July 2021 through October 2021 for about $35.

Target is asking consumers to return it to the store for a full refund. For more information, call Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily or go online at https://help.target.com.

