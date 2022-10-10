Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Health officials are warning people not to eat recalled boxes of Earth Grown® Vegan Falafel (including Traditional flavor and Garlic & Herb) because it may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

The frozen falafel has been linked to 20 cases of E. coli in six states (FL, IA, KS, MI, OH and WI) with onset dates between July 24, 2022 and September 19, 2022. Five people were hospitalized.

The illnesses were reported in Florida (2), Iowa (1), Kansas (1), Michigan (11), Ohio (1), and Wisconsin (4), according to the CDC outbreak investigation as of October 7.

The recall includes boxes with any of the following lot numbers: 1472, 1481, 1531, 1532, 1541, 1552, 1561, 1581, 1601, 1611, 1612, 1661, 1682, 1732, 1752, 1762, 1782, 1802, or 1812.

The falafel may be contaminated by Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli, a dangerous bacteria that can cause serious food poisoning.

The symptoms may include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Infections can cause a life-threatening type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS) or other complications.

Consumers are urged to return this product to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time at 1-201-439-1036, Ext. 26.

Source: Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, LLC Issues Voluntary Recall of Two Varieties of Earth Grown Frozen Falafel Due to Possible Health Risk

