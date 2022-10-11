Children's HearMuffs Recalled for Ear Injury Risks to Babies

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Safety officials have announced a voluntary recall for around 31,150 pairs of Children’s HearMuffs sound compression ear muffs.

The ear muffs are designed for infant and baby ear protection. They are advertised to “preserve little ears” and “muffle the noise” from traffic, concerts, construction, and other loud noises.

The problem is that the two AAA alkaline batteries that were sold with the HearMuffs can rupture, posing a risk of burn injuries, hearing damage, or projectile injuries to a child or infant.

No injuries were reported, but there were 19 reports of ruptured batteries.

The recall involves four models of HearMuffs, including LA-infant-AM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WHPlus, and LA-kids-AM-WH, which is printed on the original packaging.

The recalled HearMuffs were sold nationwide at Sam’s Club, Kroger and other stores and online from January 2018 through December 2021 for between $30 and $40.

The recall was announced by the Texas-based manufacturers, Hearing Lab Technologies / Lucid Audio LLC.

The manufacturers are asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled HearMuffs and contact the company to receive two new replacement AAA batteries free of charge.

For more information, consumers can call Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio toll-free at 833-408-0479 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, or go online at https://www.recallrtr.com/hearmuffs or at www.lucidaudio.com.

Source: Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio Recalls Children’s HearMuffs Due to Burn and Injury Hazards from Rupturing Alkaline Batteries