Burned Couple File SilverOnyx Pressure Cooker Lawsuit

A couple from Pennsylvania have filed a lawsuit against SilverOnyx LLC, alleging that their SilverOnyx Pressure Cooker is dangerously defective because the lid can be opened when it is still pressurized.

The lawsuit was filed by Dana and Thomas M., a married couple who used the pressure cooker to make shrimp gumbo in October 2020.

According to the lawsuit, Dana filled the pressure cooker half-way with ingredients and set it to cook for 25 minutes. When the cooking cycle was complete, her husband manually released the pressure valve.

After it appeared to be done releasing pressure, he began to twist open the lid — and that was when it suddenly exploded hot gumbo.

The lawsuit alleges that “the pressure cooker immediately exploded open and spewed its contents.” Dana was burned on her abdomen and left arm, and Thomas was burned on his right arm and abdomen.

Both of them are now seeking compensation from SilverOnyx LLC for selling a defective pressure cooker. They allege that it was falsely advertised to contain a “safety feature” that would lock the lid and prevent it from being opened until all of the pressure was released.

The lawsuit alleges that the lid is actually removable when the pressure cooker still contains a dangerous amount of pressure.

According to the complaint: “When the lid is removed under such circumstances, the pressure trapped within the unit causes the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.”

The SilverOnyx Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on September 27, 2022— Case Number 2:22-cv-03834.

