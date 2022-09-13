Burned Woman Files Cosori Pressure Cooker Lawsuit

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A woman who was burned when she opened the lid on her Cosori Pressure Cooker has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer.

The lawsuit was filed by Alyssa M., a woman from Fairfield, Connecticut who alleges that she was seriously burned by a defective pressure cooker.

The incident occurred in August 2019 when she opened the lid on her Cosori Premium 6-Quart Pressure Cooker (Model #CP016-PC), resulting in an explosion of hot food, liquid and steam onto her body.

The lawsuit claims that the Cosori Pressure Cooker is advertised as “easy, simple, fast, and safe” and it comes equipped with “ten safety mechanisms.” The manufacturer specifically claims that the “lid will stay locked until the float valve drops down.”

However, the plaintiff alleges that the lid is actually removable when there is still pressure in the pot — and claiming that it locks “misleads the consumer into believing that the pressure cooker is reasonably safe.”

The plaintiff claims that she was able to easily twist open the lid on her Cosori Pressure Cooker when it was still under pressure, “allowing its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the Pressure Cooker” and onto her body.

She blames the incident on the failure of the so-called “safety mechanisms,” which failed to keep her safe.

The manufacturers are accused of selling defective pressure cookers that are “unreasonably dangerous for their intended use by consumers because the lid can be rotated and opened while the unit remains pressurized.”

The defendants are Arovast Corporation (doing business as Cosori Corporation), a California corporation.

The Cosori Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on August 2, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut — Case Number 3:22-cv-00980-SALM.

Source: Cosori Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed in Connecticut

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.