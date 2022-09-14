Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A class action lawsuit has been filed by lawyers who say a defect in Hyundai and Kia vehicles makes them “easy to steal,” “unsafe” and “worth less than they should be.”

The viral trend started last year with a series of TikTok videos in which young car thieves showed just how easy it was to steal Hyundai and Kia vehicles without a key.

The problem affects certain makes and models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles made before the 2022 model year, but only those that require a mechanical key — not cars with “push-to-start” ignitions.

Kia thieves know they can break a back window without setting off the alarm to get into the car.

Once inside, it only takes a few seconds to rip off a plastic covering on the steering column, remove another fragile component over the ignition, and insert a USB port, knife, screwdriver, or the tip of a phone charger into the hole — and the car starts.

They are sharing videos of their joyrides and thefts on social media under the hashtag #kiaboyz.

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Undersheriff Mike Martin warned:

“The Kia’s and Hyundai’s have, what I call, a design flaw that allows them to be stolen easier. Within seconds, those cars can be compromised and be started with a USB port or even a pocket knife.”

Thefts are up more than 1,000% in some cities, such as St. Louis, where Mayor Tishaura Jones blamed Hyundai and Kia for causing a “public safety crisis” by failing to put engine immobilizers in vehicles built before the 2022 model-year.

Engine immobilizers are electronic security devices that make it nearly impossible to start a vehicle without using an authorized key. They are now standard on all vehicles built after November 2021.

Source: Police say TikTok-led Kia, Hyundai car thefts increasing across the country as lawsuits mount