DigitDots Magnet Balls Recalled After 4 Children Need Surgery

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

HD Premier has recalled about 119,620 DigitDots (3mm and 5mm) high-powered magnet balls due to a risk of severe injury or death.

HD Premier is aware of 4 children who swallowed DigitDots and required surgery to remove the magnets.

There are also other reports of children and teenagers who swallowed other companies’ high-powered magnets and required surgery, including 2 deaths.

The problem is that when 2 or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either intentionally by younger children or accidentally by older children, the magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system.

“This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death,” warns the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recalled DigitDots were sold online at www.ilovedigitdots.com, www.amazon.com and other websites from March 2019 through January 2022 for between $20 and $30.

DigitDots is asking consumers to stop using the recalled magnets immediately, take them away from children and contact HD Premier to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products for a refund.

Source: HD Premier Recalls DigitDots Magnetic Balls Due to Ingestion Hazard