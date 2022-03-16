Airborne Gummies Recalled After Exploding Bottles Cause 18 Injuries

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Reckitt has recalled about 3.74 million bottles of Airborne Gummies (63 and 75 count) because the cap can blow off the bottle and cause injuries when it is opened for the first time.

The problem is that when the bottle is opened for the first time, pressure built up in the bottle can cause the cap and the underlying seal to pop off with force, posing an injury hazard.

There were “70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, including 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury requiring medical attention,” according to the recall notice.

The recall involves only 63 and 75 count bottles of Airborne Gummies and Airborne Gummies Kids. They were sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.

They were sold at Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and www.schiffvitamins.com from May 2020 through February 2022 for between $18 and $33.

Bottles that are already opened are not being recalled because they would have released any built-up pressure and do not pose a risk.

However, consumers with an unopened bottle(s) should not attempt to open the product and should contact Reckitt to return the unopened bottle(s) for a full refund.

Source: Reckitt Recalls More than Three Million Bottles of Airborne Gummies Due to Injury Hazard