El Chavito Mexican Candy Recalled for High Levels of Lead

El Chavito Inc. has recalled all lots of El Chavito® Saladitos Dried Salted Plums and Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums With Chili due to potential lead contamination.

No illnesses were reported, but lead is a toxic heavy metal that can cause lead poisoning.

In children, lead poisoning can cause learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.

Symptoms depend on the amount of lead exposure and the person’s age, but can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma.

The recalled candy products were distributed nationwide through distributors to retail stores, and online orders on El Chavito website from January 9, 2019 to February 2, 2022.

For more information, consumers can contact El Chavito via email at info@chavitomexcandy.com, Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm PST.

Source: El Chavito, Inc. Recalls Saladitos Dried Salted Plums and Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums with Chili Because of Possible Health Risk

