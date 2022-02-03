Matrix Fitness Recalls Treadmills After 7 Fires Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Matrix Fitness recalled about 19,900 T1 and T3 commercial treadmills that were sold to gyms and fitness centers due to a fire hazard.

The recall involves Matrix T1x, T1xe, T3x, T3xe, and T3xh treadmill models that were sold between August 2009 and January 2020.

The problem is that the power cord can come loose from the treadmill’s power socket, posing a fire hazard.

Matrix Fitness said it received 58 reports of the treadmill’s power cord and socket sparking, smoking, or melting, including seven fires, two of which caused property damage. No injuries were reported.

They were sold at Johnson Health Tech North America and Johnson Fitness & Wellness stores nationwide and online at www.MatrixFitness.com from August 2009 through October 2020 for between $3,400 and $8,900.

For more information, call Johnson Health Tech North America toll-free at 866-218-3674 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or email at reworks@johnsonfit.com.

