On March 11, the FDA posted a complete list of recalled baby formula products that were manufactured by Abbott Laboratories at a facility in Sturgis, Michigan.
The powdered baby formula products have been linked to a deadly outbreak of infections with Cronobacter bacteria, with at least 4 illnesses and 2 deaths reported in Texas, Minnesota and Ohio.
The following products are included in the recall if they have all three items below:
- the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and
- the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and
- the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later
Similac Products
Abbott Similac 360 Total Care Infant Formula with Iron
Abbott Similac Advance
Abbott Similac Advance Step-1
Abbott Similac Advance Step-2
Abbott Similac Advance Infant Formula with Iron
Abbott Similac Human Milk Fortifier
Abbott Similac Organic
Abbott Similac Organic with A2 Milk Infant Formula with Iron
Abbott Similac Organic with A2 Milk Toddler Drink
Abbott Similac Organic Toddler with A2 Milk Infant Formula with Iron
Abbott Similac Pro-Advance
Abbott Similac Pro-Advance Infant Formula with Iron
Abbott Similac Pro-Sensitive Infant Formula with Iron
Abbott Similac Pro-Total Comfort Infant Formula with Iron
Abbott Similac Sensitive
Abbott Similac Sensitive Infant Formula with Iron
Abbott Similac Sensitive Lactose Sensitivity
Abbott Similac for Supplementation
Abbott Similac For Spit Up Infant Formula with Iron
Abbott Similac Total Comfort
Abbott Similac Total Comfort Infant Formula with Iron
Abbott Similac EleCare HMO
Abbott Similac EleCare
Abbott EleCare Similac Gold
Abbott EleCare Similac
Abbott Similac PM 60/40 – only lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case)
Alimentum Products
Abbott Infant Formula Powder
Abbott Similac Alimentum
Abbott Similac Alimentum Allergies & Colic Hypoallergenic Infant Formula
Abbott Similac Alimentum with 2′-FL HMO
Abbott Similac Alimentum Eye Q Plus
Abbott Similac Alimentum HMO
Abbott Alimentum HMO
Abbott Similac Alimentum infant formula
Abbott Similac Alimentum Infant Formula with Iron
Abbott Similac Alimentum Toddler Drink
EleCare Products
Abbott EleCare
Abbott EleCare Amino Acid-Based Powder Infant Formula with Iron
Abbott EleCare Infant Formula Unflavoured
Abbott EleCare Junior Vanilla
Abbott EleCare Jr Similac Vanilla
Abbott EleCare Jr Amino Acid-Based Nutrition Powder Unflavored
Abbott EleCare Jr Amino Acid-Based Nutrition Powder Banana
Abbott EleCare Jr Amino Acid-Based Nutrition Powder Chocolate
Abbott EleCare Similac
Abbott EleCare Similac Gold
Abbott Similac EleCare HMO
Abbott Similac EleCare
EleCare LCP Hypoallergenic
If you want to check if your powdered baby formula is part of the recall, you can enter the product lot code on the bottom of the package at www.similacrecall.com.
Parents should seek immediate medical care if their baby is experiencing symptoms of a Cronobacter infection, such as poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, or abnormal movements.
Source: FDA Investigation of Cronobacter Infections: Powdered Infant Formula (February 2022)