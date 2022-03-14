Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On March 11, the FDA posted a complete list of recalled baby formula products that were manufactured by Abbott Laboratories at a facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

The powdered baby formula products have been linked to a deadly outbreak of infections with Cronobacter bacteria, with at least 4 illnesses and 2 deaths reported in Texas, Minnesota and Ohio.

The following products are included in the recall if they have all three items below:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and

the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later

Similac Products

Abbott Similac 360 Total Care Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Advance

Abbott Similac Advance Step-1

Abbott Similac Advance Step-2

Abbott Similac Advance Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Human Milk Fortifier

Abbott Similac Organic

Abbott Similac Organic with A2 Milk Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Organic with A2 Milk Toddler Drink

Abbott Similac Organic Toddler with A2 Milk Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Pro-Advance

Abbott Similac Pro-Advance Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Pro-Sensitive Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Pro-Total Comfort Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Sensitive

Abbott Similac Sensitive Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Sensitive Lactose Sensitivity

Abbott Similac for Supplementation

Abbott Similac For Spit Up Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Total Comfort

Abbott Similac Total Comfort Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac EleCare HMO

Abbott Similac EleCare

Abbott EleCare Similac Gold

Abbott EleCare Similac

Abbott Similac PM 60/40 – only lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case)

Alimentum Products

Abbott Infant Formula Powder

Abbott Similac Alimentum

Abbott Similac Alimentum Allergies & Colic Hypoallergenic Infant Formula

Abbott Similac Alimentum with 2′-FL HMO

Abbott Similac Alimentum Eye Q Plus

Abbott Similac Alimentum HMO

Abbott Alimentum HMO

Abbott Similac Alimentum infant formula

Abbott Similac Alimentum Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Alimentum Toddler Drink

EleCare Products

Abbott EleCare

Abbott EleCare Amino Acid-Based Powder Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott EleCare Infant Formula Unflavoured

Abbott EleCare Junior Vanilla

Abbott EleCare Jr Similac Vanilla

Abbott EleCare Jr Amino Acid-Based Nutrition Powder Unflavored

Abbott EleCare Jr Amino Acid-Based Nutrition Powder Banana

Abbott EleCare Jr Amino Acid-Based Nutrition Powder Chocolate

Abbott EleCare Similac

Abbott EleCare Similac Gold

Abbott Similac EleCare HMO

Abbott Similac EleCare

EleCare LCP Hypoallergenic

If you want to check if your powdered baby formula is part of the recall, you can enter the product lot code on the bottom of the package at www.similacrecall.com.

Parents should seek immediate medical care if their baby is experiencing symptoms of a Cronobacter infection, such as poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, or abnormal movements.

Source: FDA Investigation of Cronobacter Infections: Powdered Infant Formula (February 2022)