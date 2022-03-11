Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Sensio Inc. has been hit by yet another lawsuit involving a consumer who was seriously burned by a pressure cooker explosion.

The lawsuit was filed by Tosha O., a mother from Colorado who alleges that her minor child “M.G.O.” suffered serious and substantial burn injuries when a Bella 6-Quart 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker exploded.

The accident occurred in January 5, 2020, when she was able to easily open the lid on the pressure cooker before it was safe. The remaining pressure inside the unit caused the scalding-hot contents to be forcefully ejected out of the pressure cooker and onto her child.

The lawsuit alleges that Sensio misled consumers about the safety of the pressure cooker — specifically a “safety locking lid” that was advertised with the following statement: “The lid will not come off when it is in the LOCK position.”

Instead, she alleges that she was able to easily remove the lid while using the pressure cooker normally. Sensio is accused of negligence for selling a defective and unreasonably dangerous product.

The Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on December 9, 2021, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado — Case #1:21-cv-03306.

