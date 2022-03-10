Olight Recalls M2R Pro, Warrior Mini Flashlights for Burn Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Olight has recalled about 215,100 M2R Pro and Warrior Mini Flashlights due to a burn hazard.

The problem is that the flashlights can turn on accidentally and overheat when they are stored in a holster or a consumer’s pocket.

Olight said it received 127 reports of the flashlights overheating when they inadvertently turned on, resulting in 22 burn injuries. Three consumers said they suffered 2nd-degree burns.

The flashlights were sold at Olightstore.com, Amazon.com and through small independent stores nationwide from November 2019 through November 2021 for between $48 and $120.

Olight is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled flashlights and contact Olight for a full refund in the form of a store credit or for a free replacement flashlight.

For more information call, Olight toll-free at 888-889-6870 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at cs@olightstore.com.

Source: Olight Ecommerce Technology Recalls Flashlights Due to Burn Hazard