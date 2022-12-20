Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Gyroor has recalled about 3,300 Gyroor C3 e-bikes because the battery pack can catch on fire.

There were 2 reports of battery packs igniting and 2 reports of injuries that required medical treatment, including burns to the consumer’s foot and smoke inhalation, according to the recall notice.

The recall involves Gyroor C3 e-bikes, with “C3” printed on the a label on the seat tube. The serial number is printed on the frame below the headlights and begins with 8330.

The recalled e-bikes were sold online at www.amazon.com, www.gyroor.com, www.gyroorboard.com, and www.walmart.com from November 2020 through September 2022 for about $600.

Gyroor is asking consumers to immediately stop using the battery packs on the recalled e-bikes and contact the company for a free replacement battery pack.

For more information, consumers can call Gyroor toll-free at 833-737-1294 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.gyroor.com/recalls.

Gyroor C3 E-Bikes Recalled After Battery Fires Injure 2

Source: E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Gyroor (Recall Alert)

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.