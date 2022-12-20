Gyroor C3 E-Bikes Recalled After Battery Fires Injure 2

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Gyroor has recalled about 3,300 Gyroor C3 e-bikes because the battery pack can catch on fire.

There were 2 reports of battery packs igniting and 2 reports of injuries that required medical treatment, including burns to the consumer’s foot and smoke inhalation, according to the recall notice.

The recall involves Gyroor C3 e-bikes, with “C3” printed on the a label on the seat tube. The serial number is printed on the frame below the headlights and begins with 8330.

The recalled e-bikes were sold online at www.amazon.com, www.gyroor.com, www.gyroorboard.com, and www.walmart.com from November 2020 through September 2022 for about $600.

Gyroor is asking consumers to immediately stop using the battery packs on the recalled e-bikes and contact the company for a free replacement battery pack.

For more information, consumers can call Gyroor toll-free at 833-737-1294 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.gyroor.com/recalls.

Source: E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Gyroor (Recall Alert)